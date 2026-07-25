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Jason Kicks Cancer

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$17,160 USD

Fundraiser created byMegan Matsuyama

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jason Kimbrow

Jason Kicks Cancer

Jason Kimbrow, our dear friend and pastor, is walking through an unexpected and difficult battle with cancer. He has been diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, which is typically a slow growing disease. Often, it is handled with a "watch and wait" approach to treatment. However, Jason's PET scan revealed certain collections of lymph nodes that are more alarming to Jason's current oncologist. They are large and numerous and can be an indication of the follicular lymphoma jumping over into a more serious type of lymphoma that requires a more urgent treatment plan or it can be dangerous. Because of this, the oncologist has ordered another biopsy for Jason to determine if that has happened. In addition to the biopsy, the oncologist wants Jason to do six rounds of chemotherapy. While chemotherapy has its place in healing many cancer patients, the doctor also advised that once Jason begins chemo, he will be locked in to a cycle of receiving it for the remainder of his life, with the windows of time between treatments shrinking each time. This is obviously very heavy news for Jason and his family. Jason wants to beat cancer asap, AND he wants his body to be as healthy and strong as possible. So through consultations with experts/doctors and cancer survivors, countless hours of research, and much prayer, he has chosen to pursue a natural and holistic path of treatment. He is trusting God to guide each step as he focuses on nourishing and strengthening his body through specialized therapies, nutrition, supplements, and restorative care aimed at supporting healing and overall wellness. While this path brings hope and peace for him and his family, many of these treatments are not covered by insurance and come with overwhelming financial costs. We are raising $30,000 to help relieve that burden so he can focus on healing, resting, and leaning into the love and support surrounding him during this season. 


We know that Jason has dedicated his life to showing up and supporting people in their times of greatest need. He is admittedly more comfortable doing that than being on this end of things. Therefore we want to step up for him. Jason has given his life to the church, and building up the body of Christ. As it says in the scripture we


“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”  Galatians 6:2


"As he walks through this season we feel called to refresh him as he has refreshed others." Proverbs 11:25


So let’s rally around this incredible pastor, father, husband, and friend as he walks through an incredibly challenging journey. We are asking for support whether through giving, sharing, or praying faithfully for his healing, wisdom and peace in the days ahead.

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