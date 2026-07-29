Support the Hill Family's Adoption Journey

Hello! We are Jason and Cecilia Hill. We live in Lansing, MI, and have been married since May of 2022. We have been excited to be parents since we got engaged, and the Lord has led us to this point, to grow our family through the beautiful call of adoption. Our life has looked different than we expected, but we trust the Lord has a better plan for us than we could even hope for. We have decided to adopt a baby through Bethany Christian Services, it is a faithful Christian organization that truly cares for families and birth mothers.





Bethany Christian Services is a nonprofit organization and keeps adoption costs as low as possible for adoptive families. That being said, an average adoption with them costs $33,000. This goes to legal fees, home study charges, pre-birth and post-birth care for the birth mother, and any potential hospital bills. The cost kept us from pursuing this earlier, but we have heard the Lord urge us to trust in His provision. We know that the Lord is in control and that He has a perfect plan for our family.





We know we cannot do this journey alone, and we ask you first to pray for us. Our intentions are:





Pray that we may know the Lord is good and that we can praise Him in all circumstances.

Pray for the practicals of traveling, financials, and gathering baby supplies.

Pray for our future child and their birth mother and father.

Pray for patience, continued peace, and that we may freely surrender our plans to the Lord.

Pray that all we do with our life will bring honor to our God.





We also ask for your generosity to help us raise the $33,000+ fund for the cost of this adoption. We picked out this puzzle, (https://us.benandhannahdunnett.com/shop/jigsaw-puzzles/life-to-the-full-jigsaw/) and will write the name of each person/family that donates on each individual piece, so that when it is assembled, our child will see the people who surrounded us and helped us bring them home.





Thank you for your prayers and for your generosity.





Jason and Cecilia





"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Jeremiah 29:11