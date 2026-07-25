Honoring Jason Carter’s Legacy

Thursday, June 18th, a dear friend of Jason’s came to my parents’ home to share the heartbreaking news that Jason had been involved in an accident. From that moment on, our family and friends surrounded us with prayer, holding onto hope and believing for a miracle.





Over the past week, we have walked through unimaginable heartbreak.





Jason’s injuries were fatal, and we are devastated that his life was taken far too soon. Jason was a gift to our family, and his love, laughter, and presence touched so many lives. As we grieve this tremendous loss, we are committed to honoring Jason’s legacy by continuing to love deeply, show up for one another, and strengthen the family bond that meant so much to him.





We will miss Jason more than words can express, but we find comfort knowing we will see him again in Heaven. Thank you to everyone who has prayed, reached out, and supported our family during this unimaginable time.





Thank you for your generosity. Funds will be collected by Heather Brown, Jason’s sister.