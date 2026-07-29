Jason and Lyndsey Stewart Family

I met Jason Stewart and Lyndsey Stewart over 20 years ago while my wife and I were serving with 1st and 2nd graders at Horizon Christian Church, where Jason was the Children’s Pastor. We became close friends. For years, they were told having children would be unlikely. Then in 2012, they welcomed their miracle son, Jeremiah Stewart.

It was a joyful season—our daughter Zoey was born that same year.

Lyndsey has courageously battled cancer for quite some time, facing both victories and heartbreaking setbacks. Jason’s latest update deeply moved me. We are asking for continued prayers for Lyndsey and the entire Stewart family.

If you’re able, please consider giving or sharing this fundraiser. Every gift and every share helps carry the Stewart family through this difficult season.





The story that compelled me to begin this campaign (shortened for brevity):

Urgent Prayer Request for Lyndsey

Hello everyone, it has been a long time since our last update. We stepped back because we were emotionally exhausted and needed a break from constantly talking about cancer. We were grateful that Lyndsey’s condition remained stable for nearly a year.

Sadly, we recently received devastating news. The cancer in her groin area has grown, and it has now spread to her lungs, where doctors found three masses. Her doctor has started immunotherapy again and plans to reassess after three treatments.

Then things became even more serious. About a week ago, Lyndsey fainted. Over the weekend, she became extremely weak and lost strength on her right side. I took her to the ER Monday morning, where scans revealed two masses on her brain. Doctors are also evaluating whether she may have suffered a stroke. She is currently in the hospital, meeting with specialists, and facing physical therapy because she cannot move her right arm and leg. There is also a new large lump in her chest. Our family is devastated and in shock. Right now, we are asking for your prayers more than ever. Please pray for healing, wisdom for her medical team, strength for Lyndsey, and peace, comfort, and provision for our family in the difficult days ahead.

We still believe that nothing is impossible with God. Thank you for standing with us in prayer.

- Jason

https://www.facebook.com/jason.stewart.1044





Funds will be used for medical bills, travel expenses, utilities, any/all things that relate to getting through this difficult time.





Update (From Jason) Sunday May 3, 2026:





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Update on Lyndsey - I want to update you and let you know that yesterday, Lyndsey was finally able to return home. She was in the hospital for 12 days, and we thank the Lord that she received such amazing care. The steroids helped reduce the swelling in her brain, and she has functionality back to where she can move her right arm and leg. She has to use a walker, but we are thankful for the turnaround she has had, no doubt from God answering all of your prayers. She had 3 Radiation treatments to her brain this past week and will have a scan in 2 months to see if the radiation has removed the brain cancer or not. Please continue to pray for full recovery and that the Lord would remove the cancer from her brain (2 tumors), her lungs (3 masses), her groin area (1 apple-sized tumor and a few smaller ones), and there is a lump in her breast as well (not sure if it is cancer or not). Please pray for my sweetheart to be healed from this! Nothing is too hard for the Lord. Also, thank you for all of your support with the meal train and also the GoFundMe (“GiveSendGo”), all of it has been so encouraging and extremely helpful, and we truly feel so loved and supported by everyone. Thank you so much. I will keep you posted in the weeks ahead.

We love you all!

Jason, Lyndsey, and Jeremiah

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Thank all of you ! This is the 1st time I've done one of these and you all have responded in such an amazing and beautiful way. Every one of you is a blessing to the Stewarts ! And to me too! I've read every response and it gave me greater faith and joy to all those around me. Just wanted to mention we've set this up for all the donations AND prayers :) to go directly to the Stewarts from GiveSendGo. I would do this for them 100 times over. We love you guys dearly. -PT











