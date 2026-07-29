Jasmins Cornerstone Fund

Hey everyone:) My name is Jasmin Acevedo, and this summer I am attending a 4-week summer leadership program held by King’s Park International Church in Durham, North Carolina.





What is Cornerstone?

Cornerstone is a 4-week program designed to help students stay centered on the Gospel by integrating it into every aspect of their daily lives. We will be attending classes 5 days a week, engaging in leadership training & relationship building activities, volunteering at the church, and participating in evangelism on the University of North Carolina campus, spreading the Good News to other college students!





Why I'm Going!

As I've continued to grow in my faith the past 4 years, I've come to realize my relationship with God is not something to be kept behind closed doors in the privacy of my own heart. Jesus is so much bigger than we could ever comprehend, and the journey to discovering him is unique and pivotal for each individual. With that being said, it is not up to us to decide what God is like.





The truth is: Jesus is the divine Son of God. He became human and died for our sins before raising from the dead to prove to man His identity as God, leaving us with a guarantee of salvation to those who believe.





With this, people have a choice to make. That is, "if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved." (Romans 10: 9-10)





Making this choice was the best decision I've made in my life. As I continue to live with God, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love that I can no longer keep such truth to myself. I crave for every person to know, feel, and accept His love so they may be filled with the unexplainable joy & peace He promises us.





My hope is to show all people the love of Christ by being the best representation of Him to every last individual I meet. In order to do this sufficiently, I want to take this dedicated time to sit, learn, and be surrounded by others actively living like Jesus to further prosper my understanding of the Gospel and "the mystery of the faith" (1 Timothy 3:9).





My Goal

Participating in this program means I am responsible for allocating all funds, including the application and housing fee, which totals $310. Any extra funds will be used towards my transportation, groceries, and anything else I might need during my time in NC.





Closing

Although I dislike asking others for money, I have been encouraged by my peers to give those who would like to help an opportunity to make this experience as best as it can be. I am extremely grateful for all that you can give, and even if you cannot, your thoughts and prayers are equally loved by me:) Thank you again and God bless you all!