Japanese Akiya Revival: Rural Community Sanctuary

Across rural Japan, millions of traditional homes, akiya, sit abandoned. We're acquiring and revitalizing a Japanese countryside home into a modern co-living sanctuary and regional community anchor.





Our goal is to restore this property while honoring the local community. We're strictly capping revenue at $10,000 per month to prevent overcrowding and respect the needs of regional elders.





Funding will cover legal incorporation and property purchase ($15,000), essential renovations including insulation, plumbing, bathrooms, and electrical work ($47,000), furnishings and connectivity upgrades ($18,000), a structural emergency reserve ($10,000), and administrative costs ($11,111).





We're opening lifetime access to an exclusive network of 200 Founding Anchor Families. Supporters at different levels receive recognition on our Founders' Wooden Plaque, priority booking rights for peak seasons, on-site storage, and regular project updates.





Your support helps bring this abandoned home back to life as a welcoming space for community connection in rural Japan.