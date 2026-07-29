Japan Mission Trip

Hey friends!! 👋





I have an opportunity to go to on a mission trip to Yokohama, Japan (about 30 mins outside Tokyo)!! I am so excited to go and share the love of Jesus with my sweet friends at the Mission Young adults!! We are partnering with YWAM Yokohama to bring the gospel forward!! I am so excited for this opportunity and to reach these people.





If you feel lead to give in any way towards my trip than it would be greatly appreciated! Also, please pray for us as we prepare, learn, and grow in this season before and during the trip!!





Thanks so much for prayers and support in anyway!! Love y’all 🫶❤️🇯🇵🇯🇵