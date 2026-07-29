Japan Mission Trip

Hi everyone, I hope this letter finds you well.

I’m writing to share an exciting and meaningful update in my life. I have been called to go on a mission trip to Japan from May 20th to June 10th.





Many of you may not know this, but while I was in college, I studied Global Missions and Outreach. It was a deep passion of mine then, and it still is today. One verse that profoundly touched my heart during that season was Luke 10:2:





“The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few.”





That verse has never left me. I remember a professor once saying that if you hear that verse and pause—if it overwhelms you with a deep sense of longing or even sadness—then you likely have a heart designed for reaching the nations. A heart meant to be the hands and feet of the Gospel within the body of Christ.





I now have the opportunity to step into that calling.





As I prepare for this trip, I am trusting God to provide the financial support needed. My goal is to raise $7,500 by May 1st to cover travel, lodging, ministry expenses, and outreach efforts.





I would love to invite you to partner with me. The most meaningful way you can support me is through prayer—prayer over me, over the team, and over the people we will encounter in Japan. Please pray for open hearts, divine appointments, protection, unity, and boldness.





If you feel led to partner financially, I would be incredibly grateful. Any gift, in any amount, makes a difference and helps move me closer to this goal.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering standing with me. Your encouragement, prayers, and support truly mean more than I can express.