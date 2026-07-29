Celebration of Life for Jannell Marie Washington

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, my mother, Jannell Marie Washington, peacefully departed this life.

My name is Brittney Washington, and I am her daughter. I am creating this GiveSendGo on behalf of our family as we prepare to honor my mother with the beautiful Celebration of Life she deserves.

Jannell Marie Washington was born on July 21, 1962, in San Bernardino, California. She was raised throughout Southern California and later made her home in San Diego, California.

My mother was known for her warm heart, her kindness, and a smile that could light up any room. She had a loving spirit and a gentle way of making people feel seen, cared for, and loved.

She had a personal relationship with Christ and spent her life striving for eternal salvation. Though life brought her many challenges, she never stopped trying. Her journey was one of perseverance, strength, and quiet courage. Even in difficult seasons, she held onto love, laughter, and hope.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore John and Catherine Louise, as well as her beloved siblings James, Ronald, and Chrisandra.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Brittney Washington; her siblings Jerry, Mary, Sherry, Gloria, Tony, Dennis, Denise, Crystal, Tiffany, Donte, Nicky, Todd, Darick, and Cheri; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends who loved her dearly.

My mother came from a large family, and thank God for that, because this is not something I can carry alone. As we prepare for her services, we are asking for support to help cover the expenses connected to her full Celebration of Life.

Your donation will help us with the service, mortuary expenses, viewing, final arrangements, pre and post assistance for family, and the gathering we are planning to celebrate her life with love, music, food, and family.

Every donation, prayer, message, and act of love means more than I can explain right now. This is a very tender season for our family, and your support helps us honor my mother with dignity, joy, peace, and the kind of celebration she would have loved.





Service Details





Viewing

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

California Cremation and Burial

National City, California

Viewing: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM





Celebration of Life Service (Home-going Service)

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Viewing: 10:00 AM (1 hour only - last time to see her before closed casket service)

Service: 11:00 AM

New Creation Church

San Diego, California

Immediate Family Colors: Lavender (Primary) or Purple (Secondary)





The Celebration Continues

Jannell’s Rhythm & Soul After Party (Repass)

After the Celebration of Life service, we will gather for Jannell’s Rhythm & Soul After Party, a joyful celebration with soul food, music, dancing, old school R&B, and love as we continue honoring the life of Jannell Marie Washington.

This will be the time to really meet, greet, hug, laugh, and have a groovy time with Jannell’s family and friends.

Bring your smiles.

Bring your stories.

And bring those two feet.

Because we are celebrating Jannell the way she would have wanted.

Location: House in Jamul, California (20 minutes from New Creation Church)

Exact address: To be shared and updated momentarily and on final obituary.





Final Resting Place

Jannell Marie Washington will be laid to rest at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery-San Diego, alongside her mother Catherine Louise Earl and brother James Earl.





Preferred Donation Methods

We are grateful for donations through GiveSendGo, but our preferred direct donation methods are:

Zelle

Brittney Washington

Mobile: (562)-215-1541

Please include your name and a note.

Cash App

$brittneybrands





Letters and Condolences

Cards, letters, and condolences may be sent to:

Brittney Washington

PO Box 3038

Forney, Texas 75126





Thank you for loving my mother, praying for our family, and helping us celebrate the life of Jannell Marie Washington.





With love,

Brittney Washington



