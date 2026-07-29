Jannat's American Education

Jannat is a young woman from Kyrgyzstan who loves Jesus. She spent a year in the United States as an exchange student in high school, and during that time her relationship with Christ deepened significantly. While in America, God placed in her a growing desire to be trained in His Word.

After returning to Kyrgyzstan, Jannat began praying and hoping that God would make a way for her to return to the United States to attend Bible college. This desire is especially meaningful because Christianity is a minority faith in Kyrgyzstan, and there are very limited opportunities for formal Bible college or theological training there.

She has now been accepted to Spurgeon College (Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary) in Kansas City, Missouri, and has begun her studies online. Her desire is to continue in person on campus, where she can more fully engage in community, ministry training, and theological education.

In order to obtain an F-1 student visa, Jannat must provide proof of sufficient financial resources for at least one year of tuition and living expenses. Without this financial support, she will not be able to transition from online study to on-campus study in the United States.

We are raising funds to help meet this requirement and make it possible for her to pursue this opportunity. Every donation will go directly toward her educational and living expenses, helping open the door for her to continue her training and preparation for life and ministry in the local church.

Thank you for considering partnering with Jannat in this journey. Your support—whether financial or in prayer—makes a real difference.