Jane’s Journey

There are some people in this world who quietly spend their lives showing up for everyone else.





They lend a hand without being asked. They give when they have little to spare. They carry burdens with grace, rarely asking for anything in return.





My dear friend, Jane, is one of those people.





For the past eight years, Jane has worked at Walmart, spending the last five years in the pharmacy. If you’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting her there, you’ve likely experienced her kindness firsthand. She has always been the kind of person who genuinely loves helping others. Whether it was answering a question, easing someone’s worries, or simply greeting someone with a smile, Jane found joy in making a difference. She loved her job, her coworkers, and the people she had the privilege of serving.





About a year ago, Jane was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Since then, MS has progressed to the point that she is no longer able to work. As you can imagine, life has changed dramatically for her and her family. While her husband has been working incredibly hard to keep everything afloat, the loss of Jane’s income has made it impossible to keep up.





As if losing that income wasn’t enough, the cost of ongoing treatments, appointments, medications, and medical care has created an overwhelming financial burden. One medical bill alone is nearly $60,000, and the expenses continue to add up. They are now months behind on bills and facing challenges that no family should have to face alone.





If you know Jane, you know this: she would never ask for help herself.





So we’re asking for her.





Our community has always been at its best when we come together for one another, and this is one of those moments.





We’re putting together a benefit to help ease some of the financial burden on Jane and her family while she focuses on what matters most—her health, her family, and navigating this difficult chapter.





Whether you attend, donate, share this post, or simply keep their family in your prayers, every act of kindness matters. No gift is too small, and every bit of support reminds them they are not walking this road alone.





If you’ve ever been blessed by Jane’s kindness, compassion, or willingness to help others, this is our opportunity to give a little of that love back. No one should have to face a battle like this alone. Together, we can remind Jane and her family that they are deeply loved and that their community is standing beside them every step of the way.





More details about the benefit will be coming soon. I do know that it will be at Crazy Joes in Escanaba, Michigan, and it will be Saturday August 29th. We will also have donation cans out within the community, some locations include Drifters, Crazy Joes, and The White Birch.





If you’re unable to attend the benefit but would still like to help, this GiveSendGo page has been created for Jane and her family. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the burden and allow Jane to focus on healing.





Thank you for helping us love on a family that has spent so much of their lives loving everyone else.





Jane has spent her life showing up for others. Now it’s our turn to show up for her.





Let’s show Jane what community looks like. ❤️