Janaye’s healing journey

Janaye Rayman, a wife and mother of 2 young girls, (ages 8&11) has stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

Currently things are difficult in the Rayman house and Janaye’s health has been declining. 

The cancer has reared its ugly head and tumors have grown in size and number. The lungs taking the biggest hit. 

Janaye will try only a few rounds of treatment at the lowest dose of chemo the oncologist will allow. She is hesitant about chemo but is stuck between a rock and a hard place the tumor burden in her lungs has to decrease so she can continue with a quality of life and to continue with her unconventional treatments and therapies. 

The Rayman family still has a lot of faith and hope. 

Janaye is a patient at Hope4 Cancer Clinic in Mexico. This incredible clinic and team of doctor have helped her significantly in the past. H4C has some very promising and hopeful treatments that were offered to Janaye. However she would need to stay in Mexico for 6-8 weeks to receive these treatments and therapies. This is something the family wwill be doing. however the cost is above their financial ability. The clinic price alone will be upwards of 100k. 

(Elliot and the girls will stay home and visit when they can)

Let us help the Raymans by taking away this financial burden.

Help send Janaye to Hope4Cancer. Help extend her life. Help heal her. 🤍🙏🏼

With the help of God & standing on HIS promises Janaye is not going to stop and continues to fight for her health and her family daily.  

Please consider donating to help her so she can recover these potential life saving treatments. 

Please pray for total healing and complete restoration. ALL of the cancer in her body be gone forever in the name of Jesus Christ. 💕


