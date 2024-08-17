Jan & Bella's Honeymoon Fund

We, Jan, and Bella, invite you to share our happiness by attending our special day at The Gala event center in Mountain Home on Saturday, November 09, 2024. In lieu of gifts, we would appreciate your help with the funding of our honeymoon as we begin our new life together. If you choose to bring a gift instead, we will still be grateful. Please message us for more details if you have any questions. Thank you for your support and generosity during such an important occasion in our lives. We love and appreciate you!

Nosotros, Jan y Bella, les invitamos a compartir nuestra felicidad asistiendo a nuestro día especial en el centro de eventos The Gala en Mountain Home, el Sábado 9 de Noviembre del 2024. En lugar de obsequios, agradeceríamos su ayuda para financiar nuestra luna de miel a medida que comenzamos nuestra nueva vida juntos. Si usted decide traer un obsequio, nosotros lo recibiremos con gratitud. Por favor, contáctanos para más información si tienen alguna pregunta. Gracias por su apoyo y generosidad durante una ocasión tan importante en nuestras vidas. ¡Los amamos y apreciamos!