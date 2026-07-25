Jamye’s Uganda Mission 2026

Hi Family and Friends!





I am so excited to return to Uganda this August and to partner with Mercy for Children to develop lasting relationships with the kids and their families as well as just have fun and share the love of Jesus with them. ❤️ Since my first visit to Uganda in August of 2023, I’ve been looking for an opportunity to partner with an organization like this for the long haul, not just for one trip. My goal is to form relationships with these children and to keep returning to meet with them over the years so that they will know that they are cherished and loved. Would you please support me in this mission? I have $1800 remaining as of July 6th, so we are so close to the goal! Thank you to all who have already given your prayers and donations. Please continue praying that all of the obstacles in our way will be torn down one by one and we will be able to be used by God for whatever He has planned! ❤️