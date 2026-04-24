Jamie's Brain Surgery

Help Support Jamie Neal Through Life-Saving Brain Surgery





My aunt, Jamie Neal, is facing the fight of her life, and we are asking for your help.





Life has not been kind to Jamie. Two years ago, she lost her husband to cancer, the love of her life and her partner through so many of life’s challenges. The grief of that loss is something she continues to carry every day.





Now, she is facing yet another battle.





Jamie has been diagnosed with a large pituitary tumor that has grown enough to affect critical structures in her brain. The tumor is pressing against important areas, including her carotid artery, and doctors have told her that without surgery, she faces serious risks including blindness, stroke, and potentially even death.





Imagine being told that the only thing standing between you and losing your sight or even your life, is a major brain surgery. Imagine facing that reality alone after already losing the person you expected to grow old with. That is the reality Jamie is living every day.





The surgery offers hope, but it is a major procedure and the road to recovery will not be easy. Jamie will need extensive support, care, and time to heal.





Anyone who knows Jamie knows that her dogs are not just pets to her. They are her family. They have been by her side through unimaginable loss, grief, loneliness, and difficult days. They have been her comfort when she had no one else to lean on, and they have helped her keep going when life felt overwhelming.





When Jamie comes home after a difficult day, they are there waiting for her. When she feels scared, they are there beside her. Their unconditional love has helped carry her through some of the darkest moments of her life.





One of the biggest reasons Jamie has struggled to move forward with surgery is her fear of what will happen to her dogs while she is hospitalized and recovering. The thought of being separated from them during one of the most difficult times of her life has weighed heavily on her heart.





We are hoping to raise funds to help cover medical expenses, lodging, food, and other costs associated with her surgery and recovery. Our goal is to provide a safe Airbnb with a fenced yard where her sister, Jennifer, can stay during Jamie’s recovery to care for both Jamie and her beloved dogs. This would allow her dogs to remain together in a stable environment while giving Jamie the peace of mind she desperately needs so she can focus on healing.





Right now, Jamie should be focused on preparing for surgery and fighting for her health, not worrying about how she will afford the support she needs or who will care for the animals she loves so deeply.





Those of us who love Jamie want to give her one priceless gift: the ability to walk into surgery knowing that everything she loves will be cared for while she fights to come home.





If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it will make a difference. Every contribution helps ease the financial burden and brings Jamie one step closer to getting through this difficult chapter.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Jamie in your thoughts and prayers.





Sometimes the greatest gift we can give someone is hope. By donating, sharing, or praying, you are helping remind Jamie that she is not facing this battle alone. You are helping carry some of the weight when it has become too heavy for one person to bear.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. It means more than words can express. Together, we can help Jamie focus on what matters most: healing, recovering, and getting back to the life and people she loves.