James' Lawful fund

My name is James-Delisco: Beeks aka James Justis, and I was living my dreams playing my dream role in a major Broadway tour.

It has been reported in the news that I have been charged by the US government with conspiracy, obstructing congress and trespassing on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.



These accusations have cost me my job, reputation, career, friends, even family, and now I must go to court and fight these false allegations.



I am an American national who stands for America and her ideals of freedom and justice for all. I am a lawful and Peaceful man, who has never been in trouble with the law, and I did not participate in an attempt to overthrow the government. I will fight this tooth and nail and we will win.



I am innocent and I have done no man or woman any harm. The propaganda media is having a field day as they like to do to law abiding Americans dragging my good name through the mud.



Will you stand with me to fight the corruption?



Anything you can give including and especially your uplifted prayers is greatly appreciated.



'Give me liberty or give me death.'



-Patrick Henry



In Love,

James