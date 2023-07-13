James' Lawful fund

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $9,643
Campaign funds will be received by James Beeks
My name is James-Delisco: Beeks aka James Justis, and I was living my dreams playing my dream role in a major Broadway tour.
It has been reported in the news that I have been charged by the US government with conspiracy, obstructing congress and trespassing on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
These accusations have cost me my job, reputation, career, friends, even family, and now I must go to court and fight these false allegations.
I am an American national who stands for America and her ideals of freedom and justice for all. I am a lawful and Peaceful man, who has never been in trouble with the law, and I did not participate in an attempt to overthrow the government. I will fight this tooth and nail and we will win.
I am innocent and I have done no man or woman any harm. The propaganda media is having a field day as they like to do to law abiding Americans dragging my good name through the mud.
Will you stand with me to fight the corruption?
Anything you can give including and especially your uplifted prayers is greatly appreciated.
'Give me liberty or give me death.'
-Patrick Henry
In Love,
James
The world is yours. You have a bright future ahead of you.
I have been praying for you and other innocent J6ers (who were not violent), and I believe many in the country as well. You finally received justice, since you were innocent. So many were wrongfully charged in the fake "insurrection" orchestrated by Pelosi and the Feds. May God bless you in your future endeavors (tech or maybe another shot at acting--or both?). This was an orchestrated outrage.
Keep fighting the good fight brother! In God we trust!
Salvation is a FREE gift. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast (Ephesians 2: 8-9). The gospel (good news) is that Jesus Christ died for our sins, was buried, and rose again the third day (1 Corinthians 15: 1-4). Salvation doesn't come through man's works. Only Jesus alone saves. Once Saved Always Saved.
Garland and Wray are basilisks - they only use the most base part of their brains in order to function: hunger and sexual desire. They do not feel, they do not think, and have no loyalties to anything other than their continued amassing of power and wealth. God bless you in this time of turmoil. A cold day in hell is coming for those disgustingly evil guards at the DC Gulag.
Love you brother
Keep up the good fight!
God Bless you, James. You are an amazing American hero. I pray for your win. I pray doors are open and you can find jobs. There are Conservative, God loving Patriots who can help you.
Keep me posted
God Bless James!
You're not alone. You have the prayers of many behind you. Trust in Jesus no matter what troubles may come your way.
November 2nd, 2023
GOOD NEWS: On July 12, 2023, I was found not guilty of the charges against me related to the events of January 6th. This means I'm a free person now.
My journey to this point wasn't easy. I had to fight hard and use the law in the right way (Common Law/Trust Law). Eventually, we agreed with the government to go to trial for just two charges in a stipulated bench trial, and if I was found not guilty, the other charges would be dropped. Thankfully, that's what happened, I was acquitted.
I didn't have a lawyer for most of this I presented my own action, but I did let a standby attorney deliver the closing argument. I'm one of the lucky few who came out of this without being in trouble and I continue to pray and standby those who are being handled without due process.
Now, I have to rebuild my life. It's like looking at a ruined city and trying to put it back together. I lost my job, health insurance, and my reputation and it's tough to find work in the entertainment industry at my age.
Some people have said that I won because of my skin color or because I have connections in the government, but that's not true. I won because of the evidence and the law through my fillings onto the court.
I'm not just facing criticism from one side; now it's coming from both sides. It's a really tough and unfair situation. I'm sure that my legal filings and the way I presented my case were different from what you'd see from a regular lawyer or someone representing themselves. I believe in the principles our country was built on.
Right now, I need help. Whether it's donations or just your thoughts and prayers, it means a lot. I want to keep fighting for the truth and help others like me. I was open about my strategy to win, and I won't let my victory be taken away by skeptics.
I also need to take legal action against my old employer, who worked with the government to entrap and unlawfully arrest me. This battle is just starting, and I hope you'll consider donating to my fund. I had to use up my retirement savings to fight this court battle and I am left with nothing.
This is a long journey, and your support is important. It'll help me get my life back on track and live my remaining days in peace.
July 13th, 2023
I am so happy and relieved to announce that I was acquitted by a judge on July 12, 2023 and am now a free man and this saga of my life has come to a close. I maintained my innocence throughout this whole ordeal and the judge confirmed my innocence in a stipulated bench trial based on the truth and facts of the case.
My/our case was one of two cases of the thousands of cases that has been acquitted of all charges a very rare and the only one of the Oath Keepers cases, so I feel very blessed and am grateful for this second chance at life.
Politico Article
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/12/broadway-actor-oath-keeper-acquitted-00105986
I want to thank you for your support and generous donations, it really helped in a very stressful time of need. Now it is time to pick up the pieces of my shattered life and start anew. Even though I didn't reach my goal and was not able to finish my book in this I will now focus on that and try to get it out and published hopefully by the end of the year.
I will be starting school to finish my degree in computer science and hopefully get a job in the tech industry.
Your continued prayers and support is greatly appreciated as I figure out what to do with my life moving forward.
Thank you again from the bottom of my heart I couldn't have done this without you.
In Love
June 9th, 2023
On June 7, 1972, at 9:40pm I was born. I never knew the exact time I was born until recently. So, this is my born day weekend celebrating fifty-one years on this rock.
I never thought I'd be facing what I am facing at this time in my life, my golden years. I still have this huge burden of the Government on my back but am hopeful it will go away soon; this is my born day wish.
Please keep me in your prayers and if you want $end the born day boy a b-day gift that would be fine too! :-D
Thank you again for your support and love I cannot win this without you.
"Give me Liberty or give me death." Patrick Henry
I love you all.
May 19th, 2023
First, I want to thank you all for the generous donations. Your generosity is greatly appreciated; however, we still have a long way to go before this is all said and done.
Trial date is set for July 10, 2023, with a pretrial conference set for June 27 in DC as of now. These dates are in person only no public line available.
Have you heard about the FBI whistleblower that exposed that the FBI is covering up their activity on J6? This is interesting.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/?s=washington+field+office+confirms
Have you heard how they treated their own for exposing their corruption?
https://www.theblaze.com/news/fbi-retaliated-against-whistleblowers-who-exposed-bureau-s-politicized-rot-by-revoking-security-clearance-suspending-employees-house-report
-------
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/they-will-crush-you-if-you-try-expose/
They are attempting to crush me at the moment. I have lost everything and am hanging on by a thread and facing possible loss of life and liberty for years behind bars.
So, you mean to tell me that the same FBI that knowingly lied to set up a private citizen and presidential candidate to aid in swaying an election according to the Durham Report, the same FBI that set up private citizens in the Whitmer kidnapping case all of a sudden would not frame and smear January6ers?
What would you do if you were accused of something you didn't do and were set up by the people who are supposed to protect you in your unalienable right to redress them?
The reality is that I am facing the mightiest force this planet has ever known with vast resources to take me down...I am but one man. David vs. GOLIATH. All I have is the Truth as my sling and a strong conviction that we will overcome.
I understand if you cannot give financially or have recently donated, but if you could at east share those articles and help get the word out of what is really going on with these rogue institutions especially the FBI, DOJ that are violating every unalienable right known to man, that would be extremely helpful.
This injustice cannot stand, and if more Americans knew about what is going on hopefully together, we can make great change for the better of this nation.
Don't forget, if I reach my goal of at least $15,000.00 I could afford to publish my upcoming book entitled "HisStory" and send you an autographed copy, if you can make a donation of $100 or more.
Thank you so much for your continued support and prayers.
February 9th, 2023
The system IS rigged against us. I sent in my filings to the court and the court sent them back to me refusing to file my documents which is against Title 18 USC 2071. The folks in DC are making it as hard as possible for the people to win, but I am focused on winning this case. But it is getting more costly, and I need your help. I am an innocent man, and I must stand up and face my accuser's. What would you do if you were in this situation?
I am writing a book titled Hisstory and would like to create a pre-sale campaign to help me with my lawful defense.
ABOUT HisStory:
I wrote my thoughts out over twenty years ago in my early days of living in New York City as Broadway Actor. Those thoughts became memories that I had suppressed from my formative years for a long time and suddenly remembered. It came about when I was taking a nap one afternoon and that moment between REM and when I opened my eyes in dream state half-awake, I heard a reverberating clap sound and someone, something in a loud bellowing voice said, “WAKE UP!!!” I jumped out of my bed and went directly over to my new computer that I had purchased just the day before and I wrote down these words.
“I have a story to tell.”
Over a course of a few days, I wrote out the first twelve years of my LIFE. It was a surreal experience because I was faced with reliving those moments, I had forgotten about all over again, for what seemed like the first time. I cried, I laughed, I reflected on things that happened to me by other people and begin to question, “why?”. But I was inspired by how far I have come.
I had to put the book down for a while because it was a lot to take as it was extremely traumatic and I had to analyze my actions in order to correct and perfect, as best I could, myself through dealing with others in this experience of ‘LIFE’. I sent my writings to my older half-brother Trey, and he said, “I can’t believe you remember all of that, there is a lot you don’t remember”.
It was very therapeutic as the thoughts were not just jumbling inside my head. I had them tangibly in my hands and that was a powerful moment. The thing that people fear the most is themselves. I learned FORGIVENESS because if I didn’t FORGIVE those people who hurt me outside of me, I wouldn’t be able to move forward in my LIFE as a healthy human being. What is my purpose? Why did these things happen to me? Who am I? Will people even care? Was everything I taught a lie? Who is my dad? And so on…
I wasn’t ready to publish my story at that time because I felt it was incomplete and there were a lot of issues that I needed to resolve within myself. I was also looking for a catalyst in my career as a performer like notoriety, winning a Tony, or Grammy, Emmy, Oscar, or selling ten-million copies of music worldwide, and/or perhaps a best-selling book. Well, LIFE clearly didn’t work out that way, yet, but I have found some very interesting moments as a D-list celebrity…I think. Hopefully you’ll find my HisStory intriguing as well.
About HisStory
James’ journey as a successful award-winning singer living his dreams from traveling the world, winning a reality TV show, headlining in Las Vegas, starring on the Broadway stage, and zany stories of engaging with many well-known names in pop culture throughout his exciting and extraordinary career and life.
However, his first memories are of being abandoned and brutally abused in the foster care system to the point of near death from the ages of one to five years old. He never spoke a word until he was five and never cried until he was eight years old as he was forced not to speak or cry in one particular foster home filled with unimaginable torture for four years.
The odds were against Lil James (his childhood nickname) from the beginning growing up in poverty and being an odd silent kid who found an outlet through singing and through finding his voice he rose above and refused to become a statistic of a black man growing up in America.
In the most recent news James was arrested for allegedly storming the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. This story made international news and James has been accused of being a violent domestic terrorist and has lost everything including his dream job, career, and reputation. He is now staring at facing the media, the Government and public scrutiny as he faces trial for what is portrayed in some circles as the worst attack on our nation since pearl harbor. James maintains that he is innocent and is part of a political witch hunt to smear Americans to usher in a dark anti-American Communist agenda.
The intention of this book is to bring forth joy through struggle to touch many hearts and minds to connect us all again to what makes us unique, but one; FORGIVENESS, LOVE, Self-reflection, self-correction, and overcoming. It is our individual history’s and herstory’s that are the key to finding collective peace.
This story is many years in the making and is a very powerful, intriguing, magical, and inspirational American tale of the human spirit that always finds a way to triumph despite the insurmountable odds. Is it the right place at the right time; or is it just Kismet?
How to help:
The propaganda media and the Government is currently controlling the narrative of who I am and my intentions, but they are incorrect in their assumptions of me. I am a voice for those who feel they cannot speak, and I am not afraid to stand up for what is right and just in our nation. It is time to change the narrative, and this is where you come in.
I need help to finish my book, and this is the best time to do it, but the costs and my living situation is not ideal under the circumstances.
Since I lost my job, I was homeless, living in extended stays, or crashing at generous friends’ homes. It is difficult for me to have to work and pay bills while attempting to complete this book and my self-defense in this unlawful and unconstitutional case. I need to be focused on the completion of this book and not have to worry about bills in order to write the perfect book for you to reach the hearts and minds of the nation to make great change.
Let us make HisStory together and help with my Lawful defense fund.
A donation of $100 or more will be a pre-order payment and you will receive a signed mailed copy.
James
January 25th, 2023
I have fired the court appointed public defender and am defending myself and have been filing documents, under penalty of perjury, to the court exposing the fraud that has surrounded us for decades, but the court has put my documents and filings under seal they say, "for privacy concerns".
To combat that, I have created a new website www.jamescourtdocs.com to aid in transparency for the American people to know the truth. As it stands now, the government and DC courts wants to keep my filings under seal in efforts to suppress the truth from you.
I have entered or will be entering all of my court filings, evidence videos, photos, images, in real time, to tell a different story of the mainstream false narrative of an insurrection.
The website is now live, but still under construction and new posts and blogs will be entered often so that the public, you, can view what is going on in this case and see the underhandedness of the tyrants in DC.
Also, I am still $12,000.00 short of my goal and this website will hopefully get more defense funds and knowledge to the people on how they are trying to railroad us all.
Funds will be going to everything to help me win this case like, but not limited to: Assistance of counsel fees, office supplies i.e., paper, ink, stamps, certified and/or registered mailings, website maintenance, webmaster fees, research hours, court fees, travel, lodging for trial in DC, bills, etc.
For me, I know the common Law, which our nation is built upon, (still learning as well) and the power the founding Father’s gave us, and I want to expose it so that we can have the knowledge (power) to face our accusers with confidence not through fear.
My case has now been pushed back and I have a hearing on March 3, 2023, at 3pm eastern to find out when the trial date will be later this year.
You can listen in on the public access line at 877-848-7030. Access code: 321-8747.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.