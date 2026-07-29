Help James Gallagher fight CML

Two months ago, James Gallagher received heartbreaking news — he was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), a rare form of blood cancer that has completely changed his life.





Since his diagnosis, James has had to stop working and can no longer spend time in the sunlight due to his condition and treatments. This has placed a tremendous emotional and financial strain on him and his loved ones.





Despite everything, James continues to stay strong and positive, focusing on his fight for recovery. But he now faces mounting medical bills, prescription costs, and everyday living expenses that are becoming impossible to manage alone.





Your donation — no matter the size — will go directly toward:

• Covering medical treatments, medications, and hospital visits

• Helping with rent, utilities, and essential living expenses

• Providing support and stability during this incredibly difficult time





James has always been the kind of person who helps others without hesitation — now it’s our turn to help him.





If you can, please consider donating or sharing this campaign to spread the word. Every share, prayer, and contribution makes a difference.





Together, we can give James the support he needs to focus on what matters most — his health and recovery.





Thank you for your kindness and generosity.





#SupportJames #LeukemiaAwareness #CommunityStrong