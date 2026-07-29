The Life Story of James Fetzer

I’m launching a documentary project that examines the life, work, and controversies surrounding Dr. James H. Fetzer—a philosopher, author, and public intellectual who has spent decades challenging mainstream narratives and defending the principle of open inquiry.

This film is not designed as an endorsement or a rebuttal, but as a serious, long-form exploration of a complex figure whose ideas, academic career, and public battles raise important questions about free speech, dissent, censorship, and the boundaries of acceptable debate in modern society. At a time when platforms, institutions, and media increasingly decide which viewpoints may be heard, Fetzer’s story offers a compelling case study in the cost of intellectual independence.

Funding for this project will support archival research, interviews, travel, production, and post-production, allowing the documentary to be completed without institutional or corporate influence. Contributions are being collected through GiveSendGo, ensuring transparency and direct support for independent journalism and filmmaking.

If you believe in preserving historical records, protecting open discourse, and telling stories that others are unwilling to tell, I invite you to consider supporting this documentary and helping bring this important story to the public.