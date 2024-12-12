2025 Ecuador Service Trip

My name is James Barboza and I am currently in my junior year at The King's Academy High School. I am preparing to be part of a team of students that will be taking a service trip to Ecuador in March of 2025. The team will be working with Inca Link International to bring the gospel and the love of Jesus to unreached communities in the Amazon Basin of Eastern Ecuador. Partnering with the Ninawachi Mission School, the TKA team will minister through: construction, sports evangelism with teens, VBS with children, worship, and teaching among jungle communities.

Your donation will help share the gospel cross-culturally with the Ecuadorian people. It will augment the discipleship ministry of the missionaries at Ninawachi Mission School. It will help bring encouragement to the local churches and help students gain a passion and vision for missions. My past service trips to Alaska and the inner city of San Francisco have taught me how to be an excellent helper and provider to the homeless population. This has opened my eyes to the needs of those around us. I am thrilled to embark on this journey to Ecuador with my school so we can make a positive impact while deepening our faith and build lasting friendships.