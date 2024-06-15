Supporting James Michaud at Denver Seminary

Hello! My name is James Michaud, and this is my fundraising page for Denver Seminary. God has been incredibly faithful as I navigate this new season in Denver, Colorado. I’m learning so much in my biblical courses, gaining deeper insights into theology and practical ministry that are already shaping my life and future work.

Your support means the world to me! Funds raised will help cover everyday expenses like housing, books and utilities, enabling me to focus fully on my studies and the calling God has placed on my life. Thank you for being a part of this journey with me!

- James

My journey to this point has been filled with challenges and transformative experiences, and I am excited to invite you into my story.

I grew up in a strict Haitian household and immigrated to the United States at the age of ten. My childhood was marked by significant challenges, including trauma and academic pressure. Despite these hardships, I found solace and strength in my faith and community, which led to a calling to serve others.

After graduating in 2015, I worked in a middle school guidance office and eventually became a teacher. In these roles, I made a positive impact on students' lives, guiding them through their academic and personal challenges. This experience sparked my initial calling to become a counselor. However, in September 2020, I encountered a major setback when I was accused of misconduct involving a student. Though the charges were ultimately dropped, this experience forced me to confront personal issues, boundaries, and unresolved trauma from my past.

This difficult period was a turning point for me. Jesus and therapy saved my life! With the support of my therapist and faith community, I began to address my underlying trauma and seek the Lord for heart regeneration. What I thought were the darkest years of my life became the most grace-filled, solidifying my calling as a clinical counselor. This journey of self-discovery and healing has strengthened my resolve to help others facing similar challenges.

My calling in Christ and my desire to serve others have led me to pursue a degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and a dual certificate in Biblical and Theological Studies at Denver Seminary. I believe that with this education, I can make a profound impact on the lives of individuals struggling with trauma and mental health issues through the lens of psychology and the Holy Scriptures. Your support will not only help me achieve my academic goals but also enable me to fulfill my calling to serve and counsel others in a Christ-centered way.

By supporting me, you are investing in a future where I can help others find healing, hope, and restoration through Christ.

Should you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me on my cell, (239) 821-0258.

Thank you for being a part of my journey and for making a difference in the lives of those I will serve. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.