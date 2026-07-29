James & Daisy's Wedding Fund

We are James and Daisy, a Catholic couple preparing to celebrate the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony on December 8th, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, at St. William's Catholic Church in Round Rock, Texas.

Our love story has been guided from the very beginning by the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and the Most Chaste Heart of St. Joseph. We followed a traditional Catholic courtship, celebrated the ancient Rite of Betrothal on January 23rd, the Feast of the Espousal of the Virgin Mary, and have sought to place God at the center of everything we do together.

We have both known loss. James lost his mother, Janet Marie Bezdek, in 2021, and Daisy lost her mother, Fiona Dallas Rodriguez McMinn, in 2022. Through our shared grief, our shared faith, and our shared devotion to the Three Hearts, God has brought us together and given us hope for the future. We pray to one day raise a family rooted in that same faith.

Any contribution toward our wedding and honeymoon in Corpus Christi is received with immense gratitude. No gift is too small, and your prayers mean just as much to us as anything else .

To learn more about our story and our journey to the altar, please visit our wedding website:

Our Story: https://jamesanddaisy.com/our-story/

Our Betrothal: https://jamesanddaisy.com/betrothal/

Through the Three Hearts,

James & Daisy