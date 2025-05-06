Sunday Service for Seniors

My wife and I just started a church service each Sunday at a local nursing home. This is a low-income facility, and the residents have many needs. Our goal is to do a special project for these precious people each quarter.

Some of our visions include hosting special musical guests, catering different kinds of foods that they don't get very often, holding a Fall Festival, and providing clothing and other necessities from time to time.

Our goal is to share the love of Jesus with each resident and to brighten their days with more fun and positivity. Your gift of any amount will greatly help us on this mission! Thanks so much, and God bless!

Mike and Tiffany