James Truelove

I’m raising funds to help support James and Dede Truelove. James has been fighting a just recently diagnosed medical condition that was missed by 2 separate local hospitals. His condition has left him unable to work or help with the care of his adult son who is completely disabled due to a traumatic brain injury. This has caused the burden of care to be on him wife and other adult son. They’re unable to work due to the ongoing medical issues and could really use help with travel, medical and other expenses. James is in a the ICU in a facility 2 hours away from home so just the gas alone is a huge burden on the family. Please search your heart and give what the Heavenly Father lays upon you to give and please lift them up in prayer even if you can’t donate.





Sharron