James Rugaard family fund

On May 6th 2026 we lost a good man. A father, husband, son and brother. A jokester, a friend and music lover, among a million other things.





James Rugaard had spent the last 6 months in and out of the hospital, facing a long list of health challenges. This alone put a hardship on the family. Unfortunately, James never came home from his last hospital stay and leaves behind his young son Rennick, who just turned two, his devoted wife Stormy and other son Zzyzx.





Stormy has been my sister Moniques best friend and a close friend of our family's for over 18 years. We were devastated by this news, as we all loved James, and how he loved our friend Stormy. We cannot imagine all the pain and loss their family has been feeling everyday and all the days to come.





With loss comes the immense list of tasks, paperwork, bills and healing they have ahead of them. With that in mind, we wanted to start this fund to help Stormy with some of the financial burdens that come with 6 months of missed work and hospital bills, as well as the long road ahead, taking care of her little family.





If you knew James or know Stormy or my family, we are asking for any donation, of any size, to help them through these hard days ahead.