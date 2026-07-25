James McKenzie Funeral

We are heartbroken to share the unexpected passing of our beloved James Charles McKenzie Jr, who left us far too soon. This sudden loss has deeply impacted our family, both emotionally and financially, as we navigate funeral and living arrangements that come with saying goodbye. Taking care of his mother and stepfather at home, while helping to support his children, Jim was a cherished son, sibling, parent, and friend. Constantly striving to spread God's love, he brought laughter and comfort into the lives of everyone he met. During this incredibly difficult time, we are reaching out for support to help ease the burden and allow us to focus on honoring his memory. Any contribution, no matter the amount, is truly appreciated, and sharing this fundraiser means just as much. Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers.



