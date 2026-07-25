Jamaican Dental Mission Trip

Hi friends!

I hope you’re doing well! I wanted to share an opportunity that is very meaningful to me and invite you to be a part of it.

At the beginning of August, I will be traveling to Jamaica on a dental mission trip. During this time, our team will be providing free dental care to local residents who may not otherwise have access to treatment. More importantly, we will be sharing the Gospel and offering prayer to each patient we serve.

I am currently raising funds to help cover the cost of the trip and airfare. If you feel led to support me financially, any amount would truly make a difference and help make this mission possible.

In addition to or in lieu of financial support, I would also greatly appreciate your prayers—for safe travel, for the patients we will serve, and for meaningful opportunities to show Christ’s love throughout the trip.

I would love to keep you updated along the way! If you’re interested, please share your contact information so I can send updates about what we’re doing and the ways I see God moving during this experience.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for considering being part of this journey with me.

With gratitude,

Molly Keller