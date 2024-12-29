Campaign Image

Mission Trip to Jamaica

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Sarah Horetsky

Campaign funds will be received by Sarah Horetsky

Hello! My husband Mike, my mom, and I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve on a mission trip to Jamaica this January! We will be serving with the Missionaries of the Poor. They have several centers where they house and care for so many people, from children who are orphaned, to people with disabilities of all ages, to the elderly. On our mission trip, we will be helping out at these centers for about a week. 

We are asking for donations to support the Missionaries of the Poor in Jamaica and all the work that they do to care for those who have nobody to care for them. Please prayerfully consider donating. The brothers have given us a list of items that their ministry is in need of, and your donations will go toward buying those items. We are also asking for your support through your prayers for our team and for the people we will be working with in Jamaica. Thank you and God bless!

    -Sarah

Recent Donations

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Amy Goldberg and family
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Spread that love - ❤️

