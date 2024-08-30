Jakes Bible School & Outreach

I'M GOING ON MISSIONS!!!





I've officially been accepted into a Disciple training school called YWAM in MONTANA, which includes a lecture phase and an outreach phase to prepare me for the journey ahead that God has planned for me.





The Lord has opened a door for me, and I went through it. I will be moving out in September of 2025 for around 5 months to learn more about our Lord and Savior, Show His love, and spread His word to the world!! For those of you who don't know, YWAM (Youth With A Mission) is a global organization dedicated to spreading and teaching the Gospel. And a mission trip is Christian men and women going out to spread the Gospel to people around the world, do work projects, explore local culture, and so much more. On this journey, I hope that God continues to have me serve in missions for a while even after DTS is over. So I need YOUR help!





As you can imagine, the lecture phase and outreach phase for this is a bit expensive for one person, but I just want to personally let you know that your support means so much. From prayer support, items, and financial aid, YOUR contribution helps to spread the Gospel to people and help people around the world. Also, will help myself be able to confidently spread the word of God through the lecture phase of DTS.





The Cost total is around 10,000$ for all of this. This may seem like a ton! But if 100 people donate 100$ or 200 people donate 50$, so much can be done!!





With that being said: If you feel called to send in prayer support, please do! I will be trying to reach out to everyone who sends prayers and keep everyone updated with my journey. A simple prayer even right now means so much, or you can even send them in on my fundraising page! Along with this, If you feel called to financially help send me on my Journey, would you help donate? To do this you can go to, https://www.givesendgo.com/jakesmission, I will have the website linked in my bio as well! If you have ANY questions feel free to let me know, and know that whatever you feel led to do, thank you so much for everything you have done for me. Each and every one of you have played a part in bringing me to this decision and where I am today.







That's everything! Thanks for all the support throughout this, God is doing great things every day and I hope and pray that He will provide me with what I need for this Journey, and I hope YOU can support me through prayer or donations! Thanks!



