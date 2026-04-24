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Jailed for evangelizing, John badly needs surgery

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCatherine Avery

Fundraiser funds will be received by Catherine Avery

Jailed for evangelizing, John badly needs surgery

I met Shazib John years ago, when he followed me on an account I used for spreading the gospel inside a very closed off muslim country. We started talking and quickly became close friends. He was a young pastor from a different muslim country than the one I was ministering to, but one that was more open to the gospel at the time. He had a small, but thriving church, with a vibrant congregation. He would send us beautiful and anointed prayers, and we loved hearing our dear John's voice. We became closer and closer and he was soon like a son to us. He had a vey small family, a mother and a sister, but he felt a strong spiritual tie to us. The political situation in his country started to become more and more difficult for Christians though, and soon a member of his congregation disappeared. He and a few of the elders searched for days and finally found him, in bad shape, but things became very troublesome after that. Soon, John had to send his mother and sister to South Korea for their safety. Finally, John's church was ransacked and destroyed, his home was destroyed as well, and he had to flee for his life, with no belongings, to another village. There he faced very hard times. But he was evangelizing again, and he was arrested. He spent a long time in jail, where he had his arm very badly damaged due to the mistreatment he underwent. He cannot use his left arm at all, and must keep it in a sling all the time. He is also in a great deal of pain since the nerves were damaged. He has a hard time sleeping through the pain. He needs 2 surgeries on his arm. He is now in a relatively safe place, but can't work due to his arm. The 2 surgeries will cost around $3000. My husband and I have known and loved him for a number of years now, he calls us his mother and father now. It was a miracle that he wasn't put to death for evangelizing, the Lord spared him for a reason, please consider sowing into this young man's life as I believe he has a mighty ministry in his future.

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