Jacob’s new engine fund #99

Jacob is 13 years old, and if you ask anyone who knows him, they’ll tell you racing isn’t just a hobby—it’s his passion. He spends countless hours in the shop helping work on his car, learning everything he can, and putting in the effort to become a better driver every time he hits the track.

Jacob also lives with Type 1 Diabetes, but he has never let that define him. Every race day brings extra challenges that most people never see—checking blood sugars, managing insulin, and making sure he’s healthy enough to compete. Through it all, he keeps pushing forward with determination and a smile.

This weekend, after showing incredible progress on the track and finishing 6th in the B Main, his race car suddenly died as he was coming off the track. After looking it over, it was a total loss.

The biggest heartbreak is that this was a brand-new MT-09 engine with only 23 races on it. We had hoped it would last at least two full seasons. Replacing it will cost around $6,700—an expense our family simply wasn’t prepared for.

Watching Jacob realize his season could come to an end because of something completely out of his control was heartbreaking. Racing is where he feels most at home. It’s taught him discipline, responsibility, sportsmanship, perseverance, and how to overcome adversity. Seeing his dreams put on hold has been incredibly difficult.

If you’re able to help, no matter the amount, we would be forever grateful. Every donation brings Jacob one step closer to getting back behind the wheel and continuing to chase the dream he’s worked so hard for.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family means just as much. Thank you for believing in Jacob and supporting his racing journey. We can’t thank you enough for being part of Team Jacob.



