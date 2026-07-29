Jacobs goals and success

Name is Jacob Cheromiah. Jacob is a successful person and student and he will be graduating High School soon...his goal is to stay in school!! Not many youngster have that on their mind. He has decided to go on to college and farther his education! As a single parent, I am very grateful to support and be a proud parent of Jacob! Love, Guidance and Support is key for me but I couldn't do it alone without the grace of God. Jacob is awesome and very helpful to others* The High school staff admires Jacob as a great helpful student. GPA is excellent and is the top 10 out of his class, has a certificate of achievement 2025 Government in-Action Youth Embassador, and a John's Hopkins schools of education certificate of participation. A cross country runner, works in front office during school hrs, girls basketball manager, a candidate for homecoming king and prom king, perfect attendance & A honor roll. We will be appreciative of your donations thank you!! And may God bless you.