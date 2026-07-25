Jacob & Mariana's Honeymoon Adventure Fund!

As a wedding gift, please consider donating to our honeymoon adventure fund!





We plan on honeymooning in Wisconsin next summer to visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Champion (the only approved Marian Apparition site in North America). We'll stay in a cabin by the lake, go on beautiful hikes with scenic waterfalls, visit a wildlife sanctuary/zoo, have date nights at wineries and distilleries, go on spontaneous adventures (hopefully some ziplining, Mariana's favorite outdoor activity!) and pack our coolers full of famous Wisconsin cheese!





Our book recommendation related to our honeymoon destination: The Woman in the Trees by Theoni Bell (Historical fiction grounded in real Catholic events and authentic Church‑approved Marian apparition testimony).





To learn more about the Shrine, the Marian Apparition, or the miracle during the Great Peshtigo Fire, visit https://championshrine.org/visit/





Thank you and may God bless you always with His peace and joy!