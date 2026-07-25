Jacob Wright’s Patriotic Anthem For America

Hey friends! I believe God wants me to take my stand against progressive woke leftism, against Communism and Islam to the next level. This pro-America message, as well as for truth and righteousness and freedom, is desperately needed in our times.





Some of y’all don’t know this, but I’m a musician and singer/songwriter. You can find the band I had with my brothers on Spotify — The Wright Brothers, album “Cosmic Hearts.”





I’ve just finished writing a powerful patriotic song that I would love to release during America’s 250th anniversary. It’s a heartfelt tribute to growing up in this country, when things were different and more great, chasing those big American dreams, and keeping that spirit alive - reminding us that America should always stay young, bold, free, and full of possibility. I truly believe you’re going to love this song.





I’m moving forward with recording, producing, and creating a music video for the track, called “American Dreams”, and I’d love for you to be part of making it happen. If you feel moved by the project and want to support it, it would be greatly appreciated. I’m not well-off and it will only be through contributions that I can make this happen. Every bit helps bring this vision to life.





Appreciate you all - can’t wait to share this one with you.





If you donate through other means, my payments links are below:





cashapp: $Iamjacobwright

venmo: Iamjacobwright