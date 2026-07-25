Jackson Mission Trip Guatemala 2026

Hello,

I have the opportunity to go on a Christian mission trip with my school to Guatemala.

On the trip, our school has partnered with Eagle's Nest Children's Home, a ministry that provides shelter, education, and Christ-centered care for children who come from difficult or vulnerable situations. Our team will be serving in several meaningful ways-from helping with construction and maintenance projects to assisting with daily needs around the home. One of the most impactful parts of the trip will be the time spent directly with the children.

I am asking for support through prayer and, if you feel led, financially. Any amount truly helps and is one step close for me being able to serve on the trip.

Thank you so much for supporting me in this journey. I am deeply grateful.



