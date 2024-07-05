Support Catholic Innovation

There is so much work to be done to help bring about the reign of the Divine Will. Catholic Innovation is the beautiful effect of God inspiring the faithful to go on mission. Let’s fund and support Catholics and those of good-will who are working on a God-given initiatives. Let’s fund the growth of the kingdom of God.

Where the money will go:

1) Grants to missionaries and God-given initiatives: Grants will be awarded to growing Catholic initiatives and missionaries where it is needed.

2) To support a team to provide free professional assistance to missionaries and God-given initiatives.

3) To create growing revenue streams to subsidise donations by creating business ventures for the common good. The proceeds of these business ventures go towards funding missionaries and God-given initiatives.





Example: The Cools Family

Here's an example of a missionary we are supporting: The Cools Family (givesendgo campaign link below)





Why we need £200,000:

This is to fund the project called "Lampstand". The team will work on promoting the Incubator and will work with Marketing and Sales experts to raise awareness. The goal is to establish a big donor base and a big pool of investors to make the Incubator impactful and sustainable.



