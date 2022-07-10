Support The Dive with Jackson Hinkle

Campaign Image

Help support independent journalism by contributing to my GiveSendGo! Thanks in advance. I have already been banned from PayPal, Venmo, and Twitch because of my coverage of the US-proxy war in Ukraine. Today I received the news that my YouTube channel, which accounts for ~80% of my income has been permanently demonetized. The censors will not stop there & will likely target my other avenues of monetization soon.

