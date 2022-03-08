Help Jackson Breathe

Hello everyone! Last week I took my beloved Australian Shepherd to the vet to have a scope test done on him. The Dr. called me back & told me that he has





From The Spruce Pets: Laryngeal paralysis affects the larynx, which is part of a dog's throat. The loss of muscular tone in this area affects the sounds a dog makes and hampers its ability to swallow food or breathe effortlessly. Treatment depends on the severity of the condition. Anti-inflammatory medication may help mildly affected dogs, but if a dog can't breathe, then surgery is the only remedy.

Unfortunately for Jack, his case is severe & he needs surgery. Both sides are paralyzed, but one side is way worse & has resulted in him only having a very small space to take in air. Along with that, his vocal chords are rubbing together which we are hoping the prednisone the vet gave him will help with. This has hit us at a time when we weren't prepared for such an expensive surgery & I also know we are all struggling right now, but I thought I would just try & see if there was anyone out there who could help us.He's my baby boy & I hate seeing him suffering.

We have an appointment on Sept. 12th to get all of his blood work done & the next morning he will go in for the surgery. This will be done at Purdue Animal Hospital in Indianapolis. We live 3 hours away in Illinois & will be making several trips back & forth before all is said & done. We were quoted around $4500 & i left some room to help with gas & medication. If for any reason it ends up being less, I will donate the remainder to Patriots' Soapbox Donor Box.<3

Thank you all in advance for anything/everything. Prayers are just as valuable if not more to us.

