Help Jackson Breathe

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $5,300
Campaign funds will be received by Crystal Brooke
From The Spruce Pets: Laryngeal paralysis affects the larynx, which is part of a dog's throat. The loss of muscular tone in this area affects the sounds a dog makes and hampers its ability to swallow food or breathe effortlessly. Treatment depends on the severity of the condition. Anti-inflammatory medication may help mildly affected dogs, but if a dog can't breathe, then surgery is the only remedy.
Unfortunately for Jack, his case is severe & he needs surgery. Both sides are paralyzed, but one side is way worse & has resulted in him only having a very small space to take in air. Along with that, his vocal chords are rubbing together which we are hoping the prednisone the vet gave him will help with. This has hit us at a time when we weren't prepared for such an expensive surgery & I also know we are all struggling right now, but I thought I would just try & see if there was anyone out there who could help us.He's my baby boy & I hate seeing him suffering.
We have an appointment on Sept. 12th to get all of his blood work done & the next morning he will go in for the surgery. This will be done at Purdue Animal Hospital in Indianapolis. We live 3 hours away in Illinois & will be making several trips back & forth before all is said & done. We were quoted around $4500 & i left some room to help with gas & medication. If for any reason it ends up being less, I will donate the remainder to Patriots' Soapbox Donor Box.<3
Thank you all in advance for anything/everything. Prayers are just as valuable if not more to us.
Prayers and Blessing for Jackson ✝️ . Such a sweet baby boy.
🙏
Hi Crystal, I enjoy listening to you on PSB. You have attributes I only wish I had. Please know I will keep Jack in my prayers and ask St. Francis for his intercession for Jack 🙏.
Jackson will come out absolutely perfect! Prayers!
Dear Heavenly Father, please touch precious Jackson and heal him and make him whole. We love your beautiful animals Dear Lord and sometimes we need Your help. Please hear our prayers. In the Holy name of Jesus, I pray. Amen and Amen.
Glad to help another PSB member of Mullet show
I hope this helps
Best wishes for your sweet pup.
Get better quickly baby❤️
Hope your pup heals up. Blessings and love to you both.
prayers for your pup
August 5th, 2022
I woke up this morning to see that we have reached our goal & I am so incredibly thankful to God first for bringing you into our lives, but for all of you who felt led to give what you could....
Thank you for your love & kindness & for helping us out in our time of need. If he doesn't have this surgery, I could not watch him suffer. I am not ready to let go of my baby boy yet.
So thank you, thank you, thank you for taking the burden of figuring out how I am going to afford it off of my shoulders so I can focus on taking care of him. <3
May God bless each one of you & for those who left prayers, mom & I will be writing back to you personally real soon. There were so many & we are so blessed by you all.
-Crystal
August 4th, 2022
I am humbled by all of you. My mom & I sat & read all of your comments & she just was blown completely away by the LOVE & support from people we don't even know. A lot of you have chosen to remain anonymous & that makes all of this even more incredible.
When I found out he needed this surgery & that it was serious... I was really worried about him first, but also how we were going to be able to make it happen with our finances the way that they are. I know also that we are all struggling under this economy & so it just means the world to us that you would extend your hand to help our little bubbies. I call him my baby boy even though he turns 12 this October.
Again, I cannot tell you all enough how grateful we are for your support, but also your prayers first & foremost. Our God is an awesome God & I will put my boy in his hands.
Love you all. Thank you. Seriously, thank you. <3
Josh... thank you so much. <3
