Jackie Berg Memorial, Alzheimer's Care Assistance

GOAL: To raise money to provide financial assistance for families in need of support for their loved ones struggling with Alzheimer's Care.





Jackie Berg recently passed away after a courageous journey with Alzheimer's disease. Throughout her battle, our family witnessed firsthand the emotional, physical, and financial challenges that Alzheimer's places on individuals, caregivers, and families.





In honor of Jackie's life, kindness, and enduring spirit, our family has established the Alzheimer's Care for Others Fund in Memory of Jackie Berg.





Rather than sending flowers, we invite family and friends to join us in creating a living legacy that will directly help others facing the same difficult journey.





One hundred percent of the donations received through this fundraiser will be used to provide financial assistance to individuals and families caring for loved ones affected by Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Funds may be used to help families with caregiving expenses, respite care, medical-related needs, transportation, home modifications, memory-care support, or other costs associated with caring for a loved one.





Our family will personally oversee the distribution of these funds and identify recipients who are experiencing genuine financial hardship while caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia.





As assistance is provided, we intend to share updates so donors can see the impact being made in her memory.





Jackie spent her life loving and caring for others. Through this fund, her compassion and generosity will continue to touch lives long after her passing.





Every donation, regardless of size, helps ease the burden on a family navigating one of life's most difficult challenges. Together, we can honor Jackie's memory by helping others receive the care, dignity, and support they deserve.





Thank you for helping us turn our loss into hope for other families to help their loved ones.





With great gratitude,





The Berg Family