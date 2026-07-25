Life Restoration Fund for Jack

On March 23, 2026, my close friend Jack Denmo lost the appeal of his sexual assault conviction and was sent back into custody to serve a three-year sentence. To those of us who know Jack, and to the millions who followed his journey as a creator, actor, and entrepreneur, this is a devastating miscarriage of justice based on false accusations from 2021.

Despite overwhelming evidence pointing to his innocence, Jack was convicted in July 2024. The fallout has been total: he has been ostracized, de-platformed, and censored, with his YouTube channels terminated in May 2025. Jack has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees fighting to clear his name.

Why We Are Raising Funds

I have set up this fund with Jack’s full permission and oversight. While Jack serves this sentence, he is unable to earn an income or maintain the career he spent nearly a decade building.

100% of the proceeds from this campaign will go directly to Jack to:

Rebuild his life: Provide the "nest egg" required for housing, essentials, and stability the moment he is released.

Provide the "nest egg" required for housing, essentials, and stability the moment he is released. Restart his career: Fund the independent production needed to return to content creation outside of the platforms that censored him.





How You Can Help

Jack has always been a fighter, moving from pranks and comedy into deep self-development and helping others. Now, he needs our help to ensure he isn't starting from zero when he returns.

Donate: No amount is too small to help Jack bridge the gap between prison and his return to society. Share: This video and this link are the only ways to bypass the censorship Jack has faced. Please share this everywhere to get the word out.





We are not affiliated with any corporate entities; this is a grassroots effort by Jack’s inner circle to ensure he has a future. Thank you for standing with him.