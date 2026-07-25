Jacinto's Care

As most of you know Jacinto is receiving medical care here in the US for multiple ways his body hasn't been working correctly. Being missionaries since his birth, makes it difficult to always have the funds needed to seek treatment and I would love to lighten the load for him and his family.





Ever since his Motorcycle accident over 2 years ago, he's not been able to be fully back to work.





Joe and I, (Jacinto's Uncle and Aunt) would love if we could take the weight of medical expenses off the table for him and his parents!!! We'll be sending him the funds as a check as we receive them!!





Thank you so much!!!