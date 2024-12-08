Goal:
The J6 Road Home Project is a comprehensive, in-person program offered entirely free of charge to January 6th defendants. It is dedicated to fostering healing, wellness, and wholeness in body, soul, and spirit.
Many of these individuals have lost everything—their businesses, homes, communities, life savings, and, in some cases, even the support of their families. As they reenter society, many are left without resources, stability, or a place to call home.
The journey for the individuals impacted by the events of January 6, 2021, does not end with their release from incarceration. After months or years in prison, many of these individuals face significant challenges in reintegrating into society. They need our support to rebuild their lives, reconnect with their families, and regain their footing in the community.
We believe in second chances and the power of God's redemption. Your generous contributions can make a lasting difference by providing these men and women the resources, support, and opportunities they need to successfully reintegrate and lead productive, fulfilling lives. Many January 6th prisoners have faced long periods of incarceration with limited resources, and upon release, they often struggle to find housing, employment, and community acceptance. This can be an overwhelming process, especially for those who have been isolated and stigmatized due to the false narrative portrayed by the media. By supporting their reentry into society, we are not only helping these individuals regain stability, but also ensuring that they have the tools to make positive contributions to their communities. These are men and women who want to move forward and build a new life.
The J6 Road Home Project seeks to provide the support and tools necessary to help these individuals rebuild their lives and find a path forward. The 1st goal is to raise $100,000 to build 2 small houses for the J6ers already coming here upon their release!
(There are over 1569 January 6th defendants including 184+ veterans.)
Hebrews 13:3 (NIV) " Continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering."
December 29th, 2024
12/28/24 We broke ground today on building our 1st tiny house for our J6 ministry! We are so excited about the outpouring of support! We have 2 local general contractors who are donating their time & expertise. We are praying that this 1st house will be done in 3 weeks when we expect our first J6er to arrive! Thank you all for praying, donating, & sharing J6RoadHome.com
December 17th, 2024
Yay God! We have had several donors reach out about tax decutible donations. We have partnered with a few non profits that support our mission. Over $7,500 has been given for our project! Please email us for that information: info@J6RoadHome.com
Thank you for supporting our mission of helping J6ers rebuild their lives after prison!
