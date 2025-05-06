Support J6 owned business

Andrew and I are J6 patriots who had our entire lives stripped from us because we stood up to the left for stealing the 2020 Presidential election. President Trump Pardoned both of us but now the real challenge has begun. Rebuilding and trying to provide for our loved ones again.

We're obviously not the type to sit around and do nothing so we've decided to form our own LLC! Roof Solutions (find on sunbiz.org). It's a restoration company that specializes in repairing interior damages caused by the weather here in Florida.

We didn't know each other on January 6th (despite being in the same room at the same time) but we have been reunited and joined forces to tackle the issues we face as former political prisoners. Both of us are focused on repairing our lives and the lives of our loved ones as well.

This is an opportunity to support two patriots who are working to support themselves. We could really use help with the initial costs of starting a business. What we need most is money to purchase tools so we don't need to rent them. We've completed 2 jobs so far and both customers were very pleased with the work.

If donating isn't an option, prayers and shares are much appreciated!