January 6 Legal Defense Fund Pardon Initiative

This is a new GiveSendGo fundraising account that will be used to fund the legal work and costs associated with seeking pardons, sentence commutations, or other forms of relief for individuals charged/convicted in connection with the events of January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

In addition to the nearly 90 clients I have represented over the past 3+ years, I will be representing any other Jan6 defendant who wishes to have my help in this process rather than seek further assistance from the attorney who represented them previously. I’m going to fund the work this way because I do not think Jan6 defendants should have to pay for legal assistance in order to seek and obtain the relief that may be available in a new presidential administration, and because I do not expect that defendants who had counsel appointed for them in their criminal case will be entitled to have counsel appointed to assist them in seeking this relief.

I’m going to set the goal at $150,000, and hopefully I can help 150 January 6 defendants – or somewhere close to 10% of all the defendants who have been convicted. I can only do this with the continued support of those who think Jan6 defendants are entitled to a competent legal defense from an attorney who has spent a 35 year career practicing in this area of the law.

This is what I plan to do over the next 120 days before turning my legal efforts towards other endeavors.





