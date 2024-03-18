Mitchell Gardner Getting Back On My Feet Fund

Dear Fellow Patriots and Ultra MAGA "Extremists" (kidding):

My name is Mitchell "Todd" Gardner II. I have been imprisoned for participating in a mostly peaceful protest at our Nation's Capitol. I went to Washington DC on January 6th, 2021 for several reasons. In 2020, we were forced to stay in our homes by a tyrannical government. We were prohibited from church and spending holidays with family. Friends lost their businesses and some lost their homes. A close friend of mine who needed treatment was turned away due to the lockdowns. He died that spring and left behind two young boys. Then I watched my city along with others across America be looted and vandalized. In the midst of these bad times our President was constantly attacked for trying to fix these problems and even for encouraging us citizens to stay positive. His opponents not only stone-walled him but literally fanned the flames of the riots and fear that gripped America. This was all an effort to make America chaotic and bring down the approval rating of the most popular President in modern history. Americans were thriving under President Trump's economy and in order to "win", the left needed to put an end to the good times.

Later our congress passed a stimulus bill that sent more American tax dollars to foreign countries than went to helping people in our own country. Apparently gender studies in Pakistan is more important than helping Americans struggling due to the pandemic. Finally to top it all off, the establishment silenced the voices of tens of millions of Americans that didn't feel confident in the results of the 2020 Presidential election in November. Although there was plenty of opportunity for investigation and transparency, those in the Uni-party and media closed the curtain (nothing to see here) and labeled concerned citizens as "conspiracy theorists." I know you remember these terrible times and felt like I did. Frustrated and cheated!

So on January 6th, I went to DC to stand behind the president and ask congress to pause the certification of the election. Not permanently. Merely another week or two in order to restore confidence in a large percent of voters who were in doubt (Myself included).

At the Capitol, the police attacked us with pepper spray, tear gas and paintballs. Then an unarmed veteran was shot and killed by capitol police. Another woman was tossed to the ground and beaten to death by police on the upper west terrace, about 10 feet away from me. At that point my emotions got the best of me and I pushed back. I received a 55 month sentence for that. My kids did too. Daddy is gone and so is the bread I used to put on the table.

During my incarceration, I gave all previous donations to support my family and pay legal and court fees. Then I drained my 401k and savings. I sold my house, my car and anything I considered a luxury. I did that because my conscience would not let me ask my significant other to take on more hours or force my kids to go without support. My children have been teased and outcast at school because their father is in prison and is a "terrorist". I didn't want them to feel any worse than they already do - so I made sure they had all the material things other kids have. Thank God for all the donations to J6 families at Christmas!

Thankfully I will likely be released this summer or fall but now I am pretty much broke.

**What I'm asking for is donations in order to bridge the gap between me being released and my first payday after finding a job. I am a salesmen by trade and I'm more confident than ever before in my ability to provide for my family. During my time in prison I've read stacks of books. I've learned so much about becoming a better salesman, entrepreneur and investor. More importantly I've read a lot on becoming a better man and have strengthened my relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ. I consider this to be the silver lining of my incarceration. All I need is a two month buffer so that I can rent a home, purchase a cheap vehicle, insurance and put food on the table while I wait for money to start coming in from my new job.

** I think $12,000-$15,000 will be plenty of money to get me on my feet because I plan to live modest. I have approximately 4-7 months to raise the funds. Don't worry, ANYTHING helps! with the power of social media, the good hearts of fellow Americans and God, I know I'll be fine. I won't have to lose sleep worrying if I will start earning money soon enough to re-establish my family. And if you find yourself unable to donate, would you please take five minutes to share this page on your social media accounts and with your friends and family? Spreading the word is almost just as good as money itself. Again even a couple bucks helps!

**Thank you so much for everything folks. You've helped me and more importantly my family, more than you'll ever understand. I pledge to you that every dollar will be put to good use because I will let Christ guide my decision making. I also plan to use my situation as a platform to advance conservative values on Youtube, Rumble and social media so look for me there this fall! January 6 was the beginning of a new chapter in American history. It was day one of The Great American Restoration of our beloved country- The United States of America. We let the establishment know we aren't happy and we certainly aren't scared!

Please feel free to write me because I love hearing from and corresponding with fellow patriots.





Mitchell Gardner II

52419-509

Federal Corrections Institution Loretto

PO BOX 1000

Cresson, PA 16630



