Help Patriot Father

Goal:
USD $450,000
Raised:
USD $146,370
Campaign funds will be received by kylee chrestman
Update: As of June 11,2021 Billy is still being held in the DC Gulag. Still no trial date, status hearings have been delayed for months. We are praying this ends soon. Since Billy has been incarcerated as a policial prisoner, he has missed his kids birthdays, graduations, and countless other celebrations. 485 days without our dad. Thank you to all who have donated and sent prayers. Please, keep the prayers coming. God Bless You!
On Feburary 11th Billy was taken from his house by the FBI following the January 6th rally, and has been held without bail with horrible treatment and in very dangerous conditions. He is an Army veteran that served as a combat medic for 4 years and comes from a family of veterans. Billy is the definition of a patriot. He had a 15 year long career as a Union sheet metal worker, he was laid off due to covid and then doxed by members of Antifa, resulting in being blacklisted from the Union.
Since Billy has been incarcerated he has lost his house, his career, and his family is now separated by 2 states. His family is his biggest priority in his life. He is an amazing father and his family misses him so much and needs him home. He literally has nothing left. He has lost a lot of weight due to not getting enough food, commissary costs, and the awful condition of food in the prison. Your donations would help with commissary money, phone card expenses, and help with bills that his family is having a hard time with. The condition these patriots are enduring is in humane and they need your help.
Please keep him and his family in your prayers. God bless you.
May President Trump pardon you on his first day in office. Praying for you, your family and all J6ers.
Only $146,000 raised? Apalling. I will come back next paycheck with some more. Sorry, I do not have much discretionary to help in large amounts.
God Bless you and your family! This injustice did not go unnoticed. Thank you for standing!! I’m so happy you have a loving wife who stood by you!! God Bless you! This donation will recur for 12 months.
Just saw you on CowboyLogic this morning. Merry Christmas to you and may you know the true freedom that is only found with belief in Jesus Christ, The Word of God. I am so sorry for what the corrupt and evil Biden regime has done to you and hundreds of others. I praise God for your release. Thank you for being a MAGA patriot.
Thank you
God bless you Billy
Godspeed. Never Give up.
Stay strong in Christ! God has answered your prayers and PDJT will pardon your "crimes" AND bring those who've persecuted you and others to JUSTICE. We pray for you and your family...God Bless!
Hope this helps.
You are not alone. We have great faith and love for you. Wish I could give more, but I'm currently unemployed and looking for another job. Peace and respect ❤️
God bless you and your family.
Thank you for your courage.
January 14th, 2025
Hello!
It has been so great having Billy home, he was able to spend his first Christmas in years with his kids, grandkids and family. It was the best Christmas yet!
We wanted to thank you all so much for all the continuous support you have showed our family. Without you amazing patriots, we would have been truly lost through this. Unfortunately, as time has gone on with Billy home, we are struggling financially. He has faced lots of hardships since getting home, like having to hire and pay for a custody lawyer. He has continued to fight for his family, who he missed so much while he was incarcerated.
As well as he still needs to hire and pay for a lawyer to represent him during his civil case that was brought against himself and the rest of the proud boys against Washington DC, which is seeking millions of dollars in damages by Mayor Bowser.
Finding employment has been near impossible at the moment with “domestic terrorist” being on his background check and having to inform every employer that he is a felon.
We would appreciate any and all help we can get at this time, and truly couldn’t have made it through this without all of your help.
God bless you,
The Chrestman Family.
November 9th, 2024
He is home!!!!!!!!!
So sorry for the delayed update, we have been so busy soaking up all the time with him and getting everything he needs ready. His family is beyond grateful to have him home after that long sentence. He has gotten to see all his kids, his grandkids, some friends and other family members. He is so appreciative of all the help he and the family have received since this nightmare started. Things are finally looking up and around going back to normal. We could not have done this without every single one of your prayers, donations, and kind words. Trust in God, all things are possible through him. We are so relieved as the holiday season is upon us to be a complete family again.
Please keep the other j6 family’s in your prayers through the holidays as everyday is hard but this time of year is the hardest away from them.
God bless all of you
-The Chrestman family
July 19th, 2024
HE GOT A RELEASE DATE! Billy should be released this Wednesday, July 24th. He will be going to a halfway house, we are not sure how long he will be in one but are ecstatic that he will be out. It has been a long 3+ years. He is over the moon excited to see and spend time with his wife, kids and grandkids. Also, to get back to doing normal stuff, eating normal food, and feeling like a normal guy again.
We have been trying to find a place of his own with no success so far, any donations would help dramatically and be so appreciated through this transition as we are preparing for him to come home. We are still stuck with lots of storage bills for all his things.
Thank you to everyone who has kept us in their prayers, thoughts, and people who have donated. You all have made this time a little easier for his family and him. I will update when we know more.
1,254 days too long!!!
God Bless You,
The Chrestman family
April 17th, 2024
Hello!
It’s been a while since I updated about Billy.
He has been sentenced to 55 months in prison and 3 years probation and is serving his time in Texas. Still missing his babies and wife terribly, everyday! Thankfully, he is starting to see the finish line, now starts the stress of what he is going to do after he is out. The talk of halfway houses have started and we are beyond excited to be a complete family again soon. When he gets out he will need to find a place to stay close to his kids and grandkids. He is staying positive and appreciates all help that you all have shown our family and all the prays that have been said for us. We pray this comes to an end soon. It has been 1,160 days since we saw him free, since we were able to hug him without guards starting and timing us, he has gotten to see family recently which helps him get his mind off of things for the moment. Thankfully he is able to have longer visits at the new facility he is in. I’ll update when we know more about what’s next.
God bless you
-The Chrestman family
March 14th, 2023
760 days.
That’s how long Billy’s wife and kids have gone without him. Still no updates at all. Next month will be 1 year since he has seen the inside of a court room. Still no details on trial, bond hearings or even status hearings.
We are trying to keep hopeful since the release of the tapes but everyday is a struggle without Billy at home. We are praying hard every single day for an answer or a miracle. Which feels like what we need at this point.
Billy recently got to see some of his family for the first time in 2+ years, it was a short 1 hour visit, both visitors and inmates had to be masked (prison staff did not), 4+ feet away from each other and only allowed 2 quick hugs, so with DC being 18+ hours from majority of his kids, visiting has been difficult and expensive. We are so grateful for “Operation Love Wins”, some family will be able to visit him here soon, thanks to this amazing program.
To all the other j6 family and friends, we see you, we hear you, we are you. We pray your family becomes whole again just as hard as we pray for our family to be complete again.
To every supporter, God bless you. Billy couldn’t have been able to eat (since he survives off of 99% commissary, due to the “meals” being pretty much uneatable), talk to his family (we wait all week to hear from him and it’s the best part of our week), and simply survive in the gulag.
We hope to see him free soon, anything helps. Thank you.
The Chrestman Family
January 21st, 2023
November 16th, 2022
Today being Billy’s 2nd birthday while in the DC Gulag, it makes today even harder then the others. His kids wants nothing more than to celebrate him, hug him, see him and more. It’s heart breaking knowing he is spending not just 1 but 2 birthdays locked in a cell with horrible, filthy conditions. This veteran deserves more. As well as all of the Jan. 6 political prisoners.
With no idea of when this will come to an end, money is getting very low. Commissary prices have increased, as well as monthly bills. Tablet prices and messaging prices are outrageous, it costs so much just to keep contact with our loved ones. Any donation will help, and is so much appreciated. God Bless You.
Chrestman Family
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.