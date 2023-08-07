After the FBI investigating and labelling him a domestic terrorist, and after 2 ½ years waiting for his case to end, Daniel finally has been sentenced. Soon, this ordeal will be behind us. Daniel's goal is to pay off his legal fees, assessment, fine, restitution, and appeal filing fee. If more is raised it can go to rebuilding his life. After serving his sentence, his desire is to return to San Francisco and get on with his life.

J6er Daniel Goodwyn on Tucker Carlson

60 days minus 21 served: 39 Restitution: $500 Fine: $2500 Supervised Release: 1 year

J6 Defendant Sentenced to 60 Days of Incarceration for 36 Seconds in the Capitol – Judge Shames Him for Raising Money