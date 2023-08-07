Goal:
USD $89,875
Raised:
USD $18,330
Campaign funds will be received by MARIE JOSE ELISABETH GOODWYN
After the FBI investigating and labelling him a domestic terrorist, and after 2 ½ years waiting for his case to end, Daniel finally has been sentenced. Soon, this ordeal will be behind us. Daniel's goal is to pay off his legal fees, assessment, fine, restitution, and appeal filing fee. If more is raised it can go to rebuilding his life. After serving his sentence, his desire is to return to San Francisco and get on with his life.
J6er Daniel Goodwyn on Tucker Carlson
60 days minus 21 served: 39 Restitution: $500 Fine: $2500 Supervised Release: 1 year
J6 Defendant Sentenced to 60 Days of Incarceration for 36 Seconds in the Capitol – Judge Shames Him for Raising Money
God Bless our Patriot Daniel! Keep fighting - we are with you!
praying for you
Thank you for your sacrifice for our country and our freedom ! You are our hero! We love you and will support you forever! Love from Grace Cui. Chinese MAGA patriot
Merry Christmas and happy New Year!
Thank you for the film :)
God bless
God has great plan for you! Lean on Him!
In all things, Praise Him! And He will make your path straight. :)
August 1st, 2024
First of all I want to thank all you supporters who have contributed to this fundraiser and have prayed for Daniel. He is on radio silence so I have not hear from him but his landlady told me he is doing ministry and other whole some things.
Now let's talk about election interference - silencing my son, is exactly what it is.
Despite the appellate court's opinion that Judge Walton erred when he imposed computer monitoring on Daniel's devices, the judge reinstated the rule for Daniel's supervised release. Because of this unfortunate decision, Daniel was fired from stophate.com (see below).
Daniel has been looking for a job but has had little luck. He cannot work with a computer and fastfood restaurants are not hiring.
Daniel should be out of supervised release at the end of August and hopefully can find a good job then though we know it is hard for J6ers because of his arrest and the gaslighting from the media.
Thank you for donating so he can pay for his rent when he is done.
God bless you all!
Here is the letter of termination
Daniel,
It is with great displeasure that I am writing this email. I am sorry to inform you that your employment at StopHate.com will be terminated if your computer and electronic devices are being spied on with spyware from the government. All of StopHate.com’s material is private and proprietary and not to be shared as it contains confidential information about individuals and ongoing investigations, sensitive videos from the government database which are not public, and information which is still being litigated.
Please make sure your attorney understands why you are being terminated.
You’ve been a great employee, it makes me unhappy to have to fire you over this, but I hope you understand.
David Sumrall
StopHate.com
April 8th, 2024
After waiting for several weeks after his release from FCI Bastrop, Daniel was allowed to return to San Francisco where he lived before he was arrested at his parent's home where he had stopped to visit them as is his custom when he travels.
He spent over three years there including 13 months in home detention. I was disappointed that he could not even mow the lawn 😉 as he was only allowed to the mailbox.
We drove him to his new home location and the trip was quite eventful. We were stuck in a snow storm as we were approaching the Grand Canyon area. The trip took 3 days to reach the final destination.
Daniel is happy to be back home finally. He is involved in Christian ministry, political activism, a new project called Amnesty National and is still working for stophate.com. Please pray for him.
He also won his appeal concerning the monitoring of this computer, a clear violation of this privacy and First Amendment. See article from the Epoch Times.
Marie Goodwyn
November 18th, 2023
October 6th, 2023
Why are we lowering the fundraising goal amount, you may ask? Because McBride returned a partial refund in the amount of $13,650 (since the amount paid was more than the legal services rendered).
Considering the $26,643.25 raised from the donorbox fundraiser we now still need to raise $59,644.75 to reach our fundraising goal amount.
Thank you very much for your generosity, support, and prayers! 😀
August 26th, 2023
We picked up Daniel early on yesterday morning (Friday-Aug 25th). What a wonderfull thing to see his beautiful smile again. As a mom, there is nothing like having your son put unjustly in prison. If you are a real criminal, then yes, serve your time. But if you are punished for exercising your first admendment right and wanting to document a historical day that in the end was a set-up against the suportters of the dully elected President, then I adamantly say - then no, it is unfair!
Daniel is very grateful for the prayers, donations, letters and every kind of support he has received! 🇺🇸
Video of Daniel's release:
https://twitter.com/DanielGoodwyn/status/1695097390531788910
Mugshot:
https://twitter.com/DanielGoodwyn/status/1695208781657833759
August 7th, 2023
Because Daniel's last day is on a Sunday and the prison do not release prisoners on weekends and cannot keep them more than their sentence, Daniel will be released on the 25th.
Please, contimue to pray for him. He seems to be doing OK, reading the Bible and several books he was sent. He is very grateful for the support he has received.
Today special friends are visiting him.
We visit with him every Saturday. Two more weekends and then we will pick him up. Then he will have one year of suprevised release and we do not know what it will look like.
Thank you all for your support.
July 21st, 2023
It has been a rollercoaster for over 2 1/2 year and Daniel is almost done except for his 1 year of supervised release. We stopped at his favorite place to eat - chick-fil-A and he had a big smile on his face. Personaly I was heartbroken. He should have had credit for his 13 months in home detention! He really should be done with this nightmare.
Please check general update here and here to see his smile.
Thank you so much for all your prayers and financial support. It means a lot to us.
July 5th, 2023
DC called and informed Daniel that his surrender date is Thursday, July 20th. This means he should be out by Sunday, August 27th.
The location is FCI Bastrop, Texas.
https://www.bop.gov/locations/institutions/bas
We believe my inmate number is 27932-509.
How to address your mail:
27932-509
FCI BASTROP
FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
P.O. BOX 629
BASTROP, TX 78602
For rules about the mail, start reading this at page 33:
https://www.bop.gov/locations/institutions/bas/bas_ao_handbook_eng.pdf
June 19th, 2023
We are still waiting to hear from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) about when and where he will be serving his last 39 days. We expect to hear back from them about this within the next few weeks. Please pray it will be minimum security and not too far for us to visit him, as we requested.
This is Daniel's Footage from J6: https://rumble.com/vct0in-stormthecapitol-stopthesteal-jan6.html
Thank you to all who have contributed so far. Please share the link with your patriot friends. Follow Me on J6PatriotNews.com and follow Daniel at StopHate.com and DanielGoodwyn.com - Social Media platform links on those pages.
"Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream." - Amos 5:24
God bless!
