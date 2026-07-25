J6 baby fund

J6 family in need of some help!

We recently received the wonderful news that our family is growing, and Josh is going to be a father again.

We are expecting a baby! , and while we are incredibly grateful and excited for this blessing, we are also facing significant financial challenges.





Like many families, we have been working hard to make ends meet since he has been out of jail , but the rising costs of everyday life, preparing for a new baby, and trying to secure stable housing have made things difficult.

We are currently trying to save enough money for a security deposit and first month’s rent so we can move into a safe and suitable home for our growing family.

we are also trying to put some back for the baby’s arrival making sure that we have everything that we need like diapers, wipes, and all of the essentials for baby.





Any support, whether through a donation, sharing this campaign, or simply keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers, would mean more than words can express. Every contribution helps us get one step closer to welcoming our new baby into a stable home and providing the future our children deserve.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this important chapter in our lives.





With gratitude,





Josh, Kayla, and Family



