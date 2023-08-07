Supporting Josh in his Battle with Brain Cancer

Dear Friends and Family,

As most of you know, our family was devastated on May 6, 2023 when Josh was life-flighted from Medina Hospital to the Cleveland Clinic for emergency brain surgery due to a very large mass on his brain. He was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive and challenging form of brain cancer. He had a second brain surgery May 26th and has been undergoing aggressive treatment ever since, including chemo, radiation and a clinical trial drug. As daunting as this diagnosis is, our family has relied upon our faith in God and support of each other to carry us through.

Despite his diagnosis, Josh is facing this challenge with bravery and the most positive attitude. His relationship with our Lord has strengthened daily. He continues to be an inspiration to us all, finding joy in each day. He is even learning to play the banjo!

We have been supporting Josh in every way possible, but we know the road ahead will be filled with medical expenses and unforeseen challenges. With your generous contributions, we can ensure that Josh receives the best medical care and treatment options available. We have been working with a Cancer Nutritionist and a Metabolic Cancer Care Doctor, all of which are out of pocket expenses. We are also pursuing a healthy organic diet and supplement program prescribed by these specialists, which is also not covered by insurance.

We are humbly reaching out to our friends and family for help. Every dollar counts and no donation is too small. Your kindness and compassion will allow us to pursue all avenues of treatment. If you are unable to contribute, we ask for your prayers for Joshua and the family as undertakes this journey of healing.

Please share this page with your social media and friends and family. The support we have received through messages, cards and other acts of kindness has been overwhelming. We feel your love and know that so many wonderful people are praying for Josh. Thank you for your consideration! God bless!

Joshua 1:9 - Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.