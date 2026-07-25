J C Kids [kids outdoor play zone]

Help Me Build a Place Where Children Can Play, Grow, and Come to Know Jesus

My name is Veronica, and I am a Christian woman whose greatest passion is to see children and young people come to know Jesus Christ in a real and personal way.

I believe that every child is created with purpose and has incredible potential. In a world where so many young people face uncertainty, negative influences, and a lack of positive role models, I feel God has placed a calling on my heart to create a safe place where they can experience love, encouragement, hope, and the life-changing message of the Gospel.

My dream is to establish a children's activity center where fun, laughter, learning, and faith come together. Through exciting games, outdoor activities, creative play, mentorship, and meaningful relationships, I hope to build connections that open the door for children and young people to discover who Jesus is and what it means to have a personal relationship with Him.

This vision is not simply about building a playground. It is about creating a place where lives can be transformed. My prayer is that every child who walks through the gates will leave knowing they are loved, valued, and created by God for a purpose. I want this to be a place where children can grow in confidence, develop healthy friendships, and hear a message of hope that can positively shape their future.

My desire also extends beyond children. I hope this center will become a place where parents, families, and the wider community can connect through positive activities, encouragement, and opportunities to grow together.

To bring this vision to life, I need your support.

The funds raised will help me:

Secure a safe and suitable location for the activity center. Purchase playground equipment and educational materials. Build safe play areas and family gathering spaces. Install fencing, seating, and essential facilities. Create a welcoming environment where children and families can enjoy positive activities together.

Every gift, whether large or small, will help move this vision closer to becoming a reality. If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you would share this campaign with your family, friends, church, and community. Your prayers, encouragement, and support are just as valuable.

I believe God can use this vision to make a lasting difference in the lives of many children and families. Thank you for partnering with me to help create a place where children can play, families can connect, and young people can encounter the love of Jesus in a personal and meaningful way.

May God bless you abundantly for your generosity, your prayers, and your belief in this vision.