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J C Kids [kids outdoor play zone]

Goal$50,000 XCD
Raised$0 XCD

Fundraiser created byColette Southwell

J C Kids [kids outdoor play zone]

Help Me Build a Place Where Children Can Play, Grow, and Come to Know Jesus

My name is Veronica, and I am a Christian woman whose greatest passion is to see children and young people come to know Jesus Christ in a real and personal way.

I believe that every child is created with purpose and has incredible potential. In a world where so many young people face uncertainty, negative influences, and a lack of positive role models, I feel God has placed a calling on my heart to create a safe place where they can experience love, encouragement, hope, and the life-changing message of the Gospel.

My dream is to establish a children's activity center where fun, laughter, learning, and faith come together. Through exciting games, outdoor activities, creative play, mentorship, and meaningful relationships, I hope to build connections that open the door for children and young people to discover who Jesus is and what it means to have a personal relationship with Him.

This vision is not simply about building a playground. It is about creating a place where lives can be transformed. My prayer is that every child who walks through the gates will leave knowing they are loved, valued, and created by God for a purpose. I want this to be a place where children can grow in confidence, develop healthy friendships, and hear a message of hope that can positively shape their future.

My desire also extends beyond children. I hope this center will become a place where parents, families, and the wider community can connect through positive activities, encouragement, and opportunities to grow together.

To bring this vision to life, I need your support.

The funds raised will help me:

  1. Secure a safe and suitable location for the activity center.
  2. Purchase playground equipment and educational materials.
  3. Build safe play areas and family gathering spaces.
  4. Install fencing, seating, and essential facilities.
  5. Create a welcoming environment where children and families can enjoy positive activities together.

Every gift, whether large or small, will help move this vision closer to becoming a reality. If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you would share this campaign with your family, friends, church, and community. Your prayers, encouragement, and support are just as valuable.

I believe God can use this vision to make a lasting difference in the lives of many children and families. Thank you for partnering with me to help create a place where children can play, families can connect, and young people can encounter the love of Jesus in a personal and meaningful way.

May God bless you abundantly for your generosity, your prayers, and your belief in this vision.

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