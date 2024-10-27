Campaign Image

Izzy's heart and her medical costs

 USD $995

Izzy is a precious young girl with some heart issues that are going to be fixed. But it's expensive. My sister, Amy Gray Light, loved this little girl and wanted to see her healthy. Thus the GiveSendGo campaign idea to honor my sister's life and to help with Izzy's future.

Recent Donations
Bev Eckert
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Izzy's recovery and continued good health

Lisa McD
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I will miss Amy so much. I do like to think of everyone in heaven just being delighted that she's there, though. I pray that Izzy makes a quick and complete recovery, and remembers her lovely grandmother always.

Ake Family Dentistry
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jennifer Micah Ellison
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Micah and I met Corey many years ago at Exit in Chicago. We adored Amy and Excy and all of their stories. My daughter Ellison shares a birthday with Amy and we are all so fortunate I met them in Santa Fe two decades ago. - Jennifer

Bick Satterfield
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mr A Andrews Waldo
$ 120.00 USD
2 months ago

Abided Prayers Abetted Abets So Amy E Gray Light’s Beautiful Daughter Izzy Is Cured Please. Thank You All.

Deb
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I will miss Amy’s dear, sweet goodness. Her memory will always be a blessing to all who knew her.

Lisa
$ 142.00 USD
2 months ago

Liz
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

I know how much Amy loved both girls.

Anonymous Giver
$ 8.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

In loving memory of Amy, it is an honor to give for her beautiful granddaughter!

Steve
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

With love from the Grays

