Izzy's heart and her medical costs

Raised:
USD $995
Izzy is a precious young girl with some heart issues that are going to be fixed. But it's expensive. My sister, Amy Gray Light, loved this little girl and wanted to see her healthy. Thus the GiveSendGo campaign idea to honor my sister's life and to help with Izzy's future.
Praying for Izzy's recovery and continued good health
I will miss Amy so much. I do like to think of everyone in heaven just being delighted that she's there, though. I pray that Izzy makes a quick and complete recovery, and remembers her lovely grandmother always.
Micah and I met Corey many years ago at Exit in Chicago. We adored Amy and Excy and all of their stories. My daughter Ellison shares a birthday with Amy and we are all so fortunate I met them in Santa Fe two decades ago. - Jennifer
Abided Prayers Abetted Abets So Amy E Gray Light’s Beautiful Daughter Izzy Is Cured Please. Thank You All.
I will miss Amy’s dear, sweet goodness. Her memory will always be a blessing to all who knew her.
I know how much Amy loved both girls.
In loving memory of Amy, it is an honor to give for her beautiful granddaughter!
With love from the Grays
